Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.600-$5.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.760. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:CAH traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $50.28. The company had a trading volume of 27,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,527,733. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Cardinal Health has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $62.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.11 and a 200 day moving average of $54.06. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The company had revenue of $43.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.65%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Cardinal Health from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.10.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cardinal Health stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 29,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

