Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $54.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cardinal Health exited the fiscal first quarter on a mixed note, wherein earnings lagged the consensus mark but revenues beat the same. The company witnessed revenue growth in both its Pharmaceutical and Medical segments in the quarter under review. Cardinal Health’s recent tie-ups bode well. Announcement and extension of agreements along with meaningful collaborations are primary highlights in the quarter under review. A diversified product portfolio and long-term supply agreements augur well. However, intense competition and customer concentration are other concerns. Year-over-year decline in profit at the Medical segment is disappointing. Contraction in gross margin is a woe. Stiff competition and customer concentration remain headwinds. Over the past year, Cardinal Health has underperformed its industry.”

CAH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.10.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $50.46 on Monday. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $62.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.06. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.65%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,518,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,116,000 after buying an additional 1,396,355 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 115,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,016,000 after buying an additional 68,540 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 870,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,687,000 after buying an additional 435,323 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $1,009,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,278,000 after buying an additional 18,335 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

