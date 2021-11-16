Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,152 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 483,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,152 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 1.2% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $22,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

NYSE:WFC opened at $51.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $24.39 and a 12 month high of $52.56.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

