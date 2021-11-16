Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Has $118.63 Million Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,940,526 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,100 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia makes up approximately 6.5% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $118,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 45.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BNS stock opened at $66.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $80.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $46.96 and a 52 week high of $68.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.75 and a 200-day moving average of $64.12.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.7095 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

BNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $85.00 to $87.68 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.61.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

