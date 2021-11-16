CAPROCK Group Inc. Reduces Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 107,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,540,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PG traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,701,670. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.98. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $147.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

Several research firms recently commented on PG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.41.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 346,881 shares of company stock valued at $49,791,228. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

