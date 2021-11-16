CAPROCK Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.8% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. VeraBank N.A. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $2,797,000.

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $237.26. 1,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,708. The business has a 50-day moving average of $227.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.04. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $176.14 and a twelve month high of $241.06.

