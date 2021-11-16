CAPROCK Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 258.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $6,142,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total value of $20,520,733.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 794,864 shares of company stock valued at $220,209,106. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $306.62. The company had a trading volume of 39,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,114,544. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.18 billion, a PE ratio of 122.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $282.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Roth Capital raised their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.12.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

