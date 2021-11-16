CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth $577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONY traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.80. The stock had a trading volume of 8,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,118. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $88.24 and a 52 week high of $124.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.82. The company has a market capitalization of $152.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SONY shares. Cowen started coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Sony Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

