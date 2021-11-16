Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of novel therapeutics to prevent and treat heart disease. The Company has two drug candidates in development: Cenderitide and CU-NP. Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Nile Therapeutics, Inc., is based in San Mateo, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Capricor Therapeutics from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

NASDAQ:CAPR opened at $3.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 6.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.30. Capricor Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.13 and a 12 month high of $8.40.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.15% and a negative net margin of 5,621.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capricor Therapeutics will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAPR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 40.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 49,569 shares during the period. Oracle Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $9,357,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 684.6% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 112,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 98,043 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 923,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,736,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 7.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.33% of the company’s stock.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

