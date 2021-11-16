Canuc Resources Co. (CVE:CDA) Director Christopher James Berlet Buys 60,000 Shares of Stock

Canuc Resources Co. (CVE:CDA) Director Christopher James Berlet purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$10,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,429,500 shares in the company, valued at C$2,057,310.

Christopher James Berlet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 11th, Christopher James Berlet purchased 5,000 shares of Canuc Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$900.00.

On Tuesday, November 9th, Christopher James Berlet purchased 20,000 shares of Canuc Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.19 per share, with a total value of C$3,800.00.

On Thursday, November 4th, Christopher James Berlet acquired 5,000 shares of Canuc Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Christopher James Berlet acquired 38,500 shares of Canuc Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,315.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Christopher James Berlet acquired 5,500 shares of Canuc Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$962.50.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Christopher James Berlet acquired 500 shares of Canuc Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$87.50.

On Monday, October 25th, Christopher James Berlet purchased 25,000 shares of Canuc Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,750.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Christopher James Berlet purchased 80,000 shares of Canuc Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,600.00.

Shares of CVE CDA opened at C$0.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a current ratio of 8.36. The stock has a market cap of C$19.77 million and a P/E ratio of -3.10. Canuc Resources Co. has a 52-week low of C$0.15 and a 52-week high of C$0.40.

Canuc Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metal projects and oil and gas properties in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It primarily holds interest in the San Javier Project that consists of 17 mineral concessions comprising silver, lead, gold, copper, and zinc deposits located in the state of Sonora, Mexico.

