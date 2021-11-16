Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Celldex Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.62) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.44). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.69) EPS.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 891.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celldex Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CLDX opened at $43.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -24.44 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.05. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.37 and a 52-week high of $57.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 179.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,700,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,310,000 after buying an additional 1,732,777 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $86,384,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $41,156,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $24,836,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 24.9% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,387,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,788,000 after purchasing an additional 676,172 shares during the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

