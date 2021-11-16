Cantor Fitzgerald Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $67.87 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $68.94. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $760.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at $46.80 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on REGN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $669.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $798.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $842.00 to $844.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $699.24.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $647.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $607.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $581.06. The stock has a market cap of $69.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director P Roy Vagelos sold 10,039 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.04, for a total transaction of $6,525,751.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.03, for a total transaction of $130,006,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,845 shares of company stock worth $155,980,140 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

