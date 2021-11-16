Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE:GOEV traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.82. 306,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,444,856. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.06. Canoo has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $24.90.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. R. F. Lafferty boosted their price target on shares of Canoo from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Canoo in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Canoo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Canoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canoo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Canoo by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 67,293 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canoo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Canoo by 38.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,514,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,051,000 after acquiring an additional 422,393 shares during the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

