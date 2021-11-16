Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Issues Earnings Results

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE:GOEV traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.82. The stock had a trading volume of 306,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,444,856. Canoo has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.06.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Canoo by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,514,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,051,000 after purchasing an additional 422,393 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Canoo in the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Canoo by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 67,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GOEV shares. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Canoo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. R. F. Lafferty raised their price target on shares of Canoo from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Canoo in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

