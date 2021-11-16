Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Cannae Holdings, Inc. holds majority and minority equity investment stakes in a number of entities, including Ceridian Holdings, LLC, American Blue Ribbon Holdings, LLC and T-System Holding LLC. Cannae Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Fidelity National Financial Inc., is based in FL, United States. “
Shares of CNNE traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.59. 437,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,089. Cannae has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $46.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Cannae by 89.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cannae during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Cannae during the third quarter worth about $60,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cannae during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Cannae by 106.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.
About Cannae
Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.
