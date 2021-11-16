Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) Short Interest Update

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 657.1% from the October 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 331,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CNBX opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. Cannabics Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.17.

Get Cannabics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel cannabinoid-based products and innovative technologies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded on September 15, 2004 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.