Canandaigua National Corp Increases Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Canandaigua National Corp raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $645.27.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total value of $4,875,854.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total transaction of $3,007,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,490 shares of company stock worth $23,720,759. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORLY opened at $649.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $424.03 and a 1-year high of $669.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $621.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $589.77.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

