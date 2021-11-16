Canandaigua National Corp Has $2.15 Million Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Canandaigua National Corp decreased its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 92.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 18.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 11.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 77.5% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 22,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

TRV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

TRV stock opened at $158.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.75. The company has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.57 and a twelve month high of $163.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 24.70%.

In other news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $950,207.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.