Canandaigua National Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Canandaigua National Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 66.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,170 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.0% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 15,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $101.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.83. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.39 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.77 and a 200 day moving average of $110.50.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $2,352,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,375 shares in the company, valued at $27,924,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,340,429 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

