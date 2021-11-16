Canandaigua National Corp Acquires 18,228 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Canandaigua National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 80.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,768 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,228 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Corning by 249.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,970,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $203,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548,969 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Corning during the second quarter valued at about $60,871,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,392,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,737,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,868 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,346,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,263,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,400 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Corning by 882.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,347,725 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,600 shares during the period. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLW opened at $38.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.11. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $34.81 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.66 and a 200 day moving average of $40.26.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.92.

In other Corning news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $602,898.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,833. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 28,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $1,162,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

