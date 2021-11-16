Canandaigua National Corp Acquires 1,415 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Canandaigua National Corp increased its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,026 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Baxter International by 6.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,728,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $620,185,000 after acquiring an additional 451,813 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,528,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,560,000 after purchasing an additional 83,184 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,027,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Baxter International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,757,685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $141,494,000 after buying an additional 41,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Baxter International by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,616,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $136,313,000 after buying an additional 186,142 shares in the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upgraded Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen upgraded Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.42.

BAX stock opened at $79.55 on Tuesday. Baxter International Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.12 and a 1-year high of $88.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.59.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.75%. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

