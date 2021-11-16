Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Set at C$63.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$63.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CNQ. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a hold rating and a C$53.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$62.02.

Shares of CNQ opened at C$52.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74. The firm has a market cap of C$61.57 billion and a PE ratio of 10.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$48.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$44.38. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$26.75 and a 12-month high of C$55.19.

In other news, Director David Tuer sold 12,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.96, for a total value of C$501,100.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,745 shares in the company, valued at C$1,341,333.44. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.55, for a total transaction of C$217,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,069,684 shares in the company, valued at C$90,138,049.69. Insiders have sold 193,972 shares of company stock worth $9,255,903 over the last 90 days.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

