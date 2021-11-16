Canaccord Genuity Raises CompX International (NYSE:CIX) Price Target to $35.00

CompX International (NYSE:CIX) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $32.50 to $35.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC upgraded shares of CompX International to an outperformer rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

CIX opened at $21.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $266.85 million, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.47. CompX International has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $25.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.84.

CompX International, Inc engages in the manufacturer of security products used in the recreational transportation, postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare, and a variety of other industries. It operates through the following business segments: Security Products and Marine Components.

