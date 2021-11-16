Canaccord Genuity Boosts Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Price Target to C$13.50

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$11.50 to C$13.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.21.

OTCMKTS IVPAF traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $8.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,468. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.36. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $8.40.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Platreef Project, Kamao-Kakila Project, Western Foreland Project, and Kipushi Project. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland and William Beckwith Hayden on April 29, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

