California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,438 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Urban Edge Properties worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,615 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 229,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 97,001 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 16,226 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,012,000. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 12,108,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,281,000 after purchasing an additional 190,882 shares during the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UE opened at $18.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.53. Urban Edge Properties has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $20.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.66.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 7.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 88.24%.

In related news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 3,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $57,344.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on UE. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.95.

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

