California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 13,756 Shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,041 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 13,756 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Covanta were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVA. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Covanta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Covanta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Covanta by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,804 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Covanta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Covanta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Covanta alerts:

Shares of CVA stock opened at $20.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Covanta Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $20.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.44 and a beta of 1.33.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Covanta had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Covanta’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Covanta’s payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.