California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 12,853 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,853 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 26.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,597,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,828,000 after acquiring an additional 971,638 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 69.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,256,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,620,000 after acquiring an additional 514,349 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $8,558,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 174.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 527,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,101,000 after acquiring an additional 335,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 978.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 212,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 192,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $18.70 on Tuesday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $16.67 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.84 and its 200-day moving average is $19.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.11.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.98). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 7.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 142.43%.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 4,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $97,502.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

