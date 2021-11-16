California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.94 Million Holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,794 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 3,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $61,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $961,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XHR. Zacks Investment Research raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.71.

NYSE:XHR opened at $18.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 1.55. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $21.40.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

