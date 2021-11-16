California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.80 Million Stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Kadant worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KAI. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadant during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadant during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 37.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 332.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 7.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KAI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE KAI opened at $221.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.92. Kadant Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.29 and a 52 week high of $238.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.32.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 10.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.29%.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 1,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $379,224.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 4,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.44, for a total value of $976,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,182 shares of company stock worth $4,413,090 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

