California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 22.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,071 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 4.2% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 3.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 7.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 34.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 17.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $62.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.93 and a 12-month high of $70.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.09.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $786.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.20 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 36.50%. The business’s revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush raised their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $1,012,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

