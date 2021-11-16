California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,982 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CWK. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 459.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

CWK opened at $18.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a one year low of $13.89 and a one year high of $20.27.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO W Brett White sold 1,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $32,593.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Forrester sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,083 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $21.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.11.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

