Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Trading 1.1% Higher

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY)’s share price traded up 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$59.29 and last traded at C$59.03. 19,773 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 16,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$58.40.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Acumen Capital increased their price target on shares of Calian Group to C$82.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Calian Group to C$74.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$85.00 price target on shares of Calian Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of C$664.56 million and a PE ratio of 35.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$62.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$60.52.

In other Calian Group news, Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.15, for a total transaction of C$130,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,678,003.40. Also, Director Kenneth Jeffrey Loeb sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.11, for a total transaction of C$292,995.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,206 shares in the company, valued at C$404,072.66. Insiders have sold a total of 8,421 shares of company stock valued at $547,500 in the last ninety days.

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

