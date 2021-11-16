Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.88. Calfrac Well Services shares last traded at C$4.85, with a volume of 29,914 shares traded.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on CFW shares. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$4.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Calfrac Well Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$4.50 to C$6.90 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calfrac Well Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.29.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$182.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.68.
Calfrac Well Services Company Profile (TSE:CFW)
Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.
