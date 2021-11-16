Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.88. Calfrac Well Services shares last traded at C$4.85, with a volume of 29,914 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CFW shares. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$4.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Calfrac Well Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$4.50 to C$6.90 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calfrac Well Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.29.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$182.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.68.

In other Calfrac Well Services news, Director Ronald Mathison bought 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$726,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 280,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,163,933.90. Also, insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 356,200 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total value of C$1,478,586.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,392,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,929,856.16. In the last three months, insiders have sold 756,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,856.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile (TSE:CFW)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.