Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Butterfly Network updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Butterfly Network stock opened at $7.52 on Tuesday. Butterfly Network has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $29.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.71.

In related news, COO David Perri sold 70,000 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $840,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Butterfly Network stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) by 310.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,195 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Butterfly Network were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 41.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

