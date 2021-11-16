Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Butterfly Network updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
Butterfly Network stock opened at $7.52 on Tuesday. Butterfly Network has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $29.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.71.
In related news, COO David Perri sold 70,000 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $840,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.11% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.
About Butterfly Network
Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.
