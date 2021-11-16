Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) PT Raised to GBX 1,980 at Royal Bank of Canada

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 1,980 ($25.87) in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BRBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,186.43 ($28.57).

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Shares of BRBY stock opened at GBX 1,950 ($25.48) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.90 billion and a PE ratio of 16.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,876.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,011.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.56, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.60. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,592 ($20.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,267 ($29.62).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a GBX 11.60 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

In other Burberry Group news, insider Julie Brown sold 23,000 shares of Burberry Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,945 ($25.41), for a total value of £447,350 ($584,465.64).

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.