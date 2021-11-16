Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Plans Dividend of GBX 16.20

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.20 ($0.21) per share on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of BNZL stock opened at GBX 2,794 ($36.50) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £9.43 billion and a PE ratio of 20.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.12. Bunzl has a 12-month low of GBX 2,122 ($27.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,813 ($36.75). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,585.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,497.66.

Get Bunzl alerts:

In related news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 7,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,398 ($31.33), for a total transaction of £178,339.26 ($233,001.38).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,270 ($29.66) to GBX 2,450 ($32.01) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bunzl has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,728.57 ($35.65).

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.