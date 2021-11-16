BTIG Research Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN)

BTIG Research restated their hold rating on shares of OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on OSPN. Zacks Investment Research raised OneSpan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded OneSpan from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.67.

NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $19.38 on Friday. OneSpan has a 1 year low of $17.77 and a 1 year high of $29.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.59. The company has a market cap of $774.54 million, a P/E ratio of -42.13 and a beta of 0.51.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OneSpan will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 56,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $1,146,057.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,474,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,670,740.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Mcconnell purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.06 per share, for a total transaction of $90,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of OneSpan during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in OneSpan by 809.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneSpan during the second quarter worth approximately $171,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OneSpan during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in OneSpan by 106,150.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 10,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

About OneSpan

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

