BTIG Research Lowers Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) to Neutral

BTIG Research lowered shares of Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RIDE. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lordstown Motors from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors to $5.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Lordstown Motors from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lordstown Motors from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $9.22.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

Shares of RIDE opened at $5.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.59. Lordstown Motors has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $31.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.41.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lordstown Motors will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Lordstown Motors in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 366.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.