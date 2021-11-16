BSCPAD (BSCPAD) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5.97 Million

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. One BSCPAD coin can now be purchased for $2.30 or 0.00003784 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BSCPAD has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. BSCPAD has a total market capitalization of $166.30 million and approximately $5.97 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00069401 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.33 or 0.00071317 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.95 or 0.00093746 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,717.12 or 0.99943232 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,283.85 or 0.07051423 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

BSCPAD Coin Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,344,249 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

BSCPAD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCPAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BSCPAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

