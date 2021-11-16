Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies (LON:BASC) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,525.00

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BASC) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,525 ($19.92) and last traded at GBX 1,525 ($19.92), with a volume of 39719 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,497.50 ($19.56).

The company has a market capitalization of £182.27 million and a PE ratio of 3.89. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 10.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,392.53.

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies Company Profile (LON:BASC)

Jupiter US Smaller Companies PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Jupiter Unit Trust Managers Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of small and mid-cap companies having a market capitalization from $100 million and $5 billion.

