Brokers Offer Predictions for Holley Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HLLY)

Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Holley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now expects that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.37.

Get Holley alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Holley in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Truist started coverage on Holley in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Holley in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on Holley in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.75 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.54.

HLLY opened at $13.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.66. Holley has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $13.54.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01).

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Holley in the third quarter worth $91,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Holley in the third quarter worth $147,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Holley in the third quarter worth $182,000. Cardinal Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Holley in the third quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Holley in the third quarter worth $298,000. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Holley Company Profile

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.