Brokers Offer Predictions for Altimmune, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALT)

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Altimmune in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.48) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.68). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Altimmune’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.79) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.69) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.09) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.28) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ALT. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Altimmune from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Altimmune from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of Altimmune stock opened at $11.16 on Monday. Altimmune has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $24.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.60.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.45). Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 32.83% and a negative net margin of 2,431.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Altimmune by 25.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after buying an additional 50,872 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Altimmune by 16.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Altimmune by 12.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Altimmune in the first quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Altimmune by 189.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 88,448 shares during the period. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

