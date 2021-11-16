Brokers Issue Forecasts for Gladstone Land Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LAND)

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gladstone Land in a report issued on Friday, November 12th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gladstone Land has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.20.

Shares of NASDAQ LAND opened at $27.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Gladstone Land has a 52 week low of $14.17 and a 52 week high of $28.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.38 and its 200 day moving average is $23.54. The company has a market cap of $942.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.69, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.60.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.20). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 2.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAND. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0452 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is currently -154.29%.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

