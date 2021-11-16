Brokerages Set ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Target Price at $81.72

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.39.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Shares of ZI traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.37. 583,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,809,273. ZoomInfo Technologies has a twelve month low of $37.86 and a twelve month high of $75.55. The stock has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 1,258.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, Director Jason Mironov sold 523,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $32,771,310.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 386,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $23,933,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,139,385 shares of company stock worth $1,221,258,450 over the last three months. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.