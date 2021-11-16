Brokerages Set Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) PT at $105.61

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.77.
TBK has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.07 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.
Shares of NASDAQ TBK traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $130.62. The stock had a trading volume of 101,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,518. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 0.96. Triumph Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $44.58 and a fifty-two week high of $131.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Richard Loren Davis sold 1,573 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total transaction of $196,121.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 16,434 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total value of $1,860,000.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,268 shares of company stock worth $10,498,065. Corporate insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,325.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 28.8% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $300,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.
Triumph Bancorp Company Profile
Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.
Further Reading: ESG Score
Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.