Brokerages Set Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) PT at $105.61

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.77.

TBK has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.07 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ TBK traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $130.62. The stock had a trading volume of 101,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,518. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 0.96. Triumph Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $44.58 and a fifty-two week high of $131.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14). Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 16.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Richard Loren Davis sold 1,573 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total transaction of $196,121.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 16,434 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total value of $1,860,000.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,268 shares of company stock worth $10,498,065. Corporate insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,325.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 28.8% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $300,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

