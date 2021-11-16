Brokerages Set Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Price Target at $20.20

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on SGMO. HC Wainwright began coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMO traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.82. The company had a trading volume of 845,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,723. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $19.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.15.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.96 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a negative net margin of 167.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 13.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 52.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

