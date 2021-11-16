Brokerages Set Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Price Target at GBX 292.50

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 292.50 ($3.82).

MONY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 275 ($3.59) in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.59) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised their price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In related news, insider Peter Duffy bought 4,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 212 ($2.77) per share, for a total transaction of £9,902.52 ($12,937.71).

Moneysupermarket.com Group stock opened at GBX 206.20 ($2.69) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 224.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 249.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 1-year low of GBX 198 ($2.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 311 ($4.06).

About Moneysupermarket.com Group

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

