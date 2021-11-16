Brokerages Set Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Target Price at $26.80

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.80.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HGEN shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Humanigen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Humanigen from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Humanigen in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Humanigen to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Humanigen by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,094,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,348,000 after acquiring an additional 56,793 shares during the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in Humanigen in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,694,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Humanigen by 22.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,244,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,013,000 after purchasing an additional 415,409 shares during the period. Think Investments LP raised its position in Humanigen by 14.5% in the second quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 1,876,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,605,000 after purchasing an additional 238,192 shares during the period. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Humanigen in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Humanigen stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $6.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. Humanigen has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $29.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.07. The company has a market capitalization of $402.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of -1.87.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts forecast that Humanigen will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

