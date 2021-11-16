Brokerages Set Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) PT at $17.50

Shares of Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.50.

GAIA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gaia in the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Gaia by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Gaia in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gaia during the second quarter worth $1,536,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gaia during the second quarter worth $329,000. 41.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GAIA stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.82. 63,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,524. Gaia has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.73. The company has a market cap of $189.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Gaia had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $20.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gaia will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

