Brokerages Set Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) PT at GBX 1,660

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,660 ($21.69).

DNLM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,620 ($21.17) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,775 ($23.19) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

DNLM stock traded down GBX 19 ($0.25) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,370 ($17.90). 34,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,517. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,363.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,412.19. The company has a market capitalization of £2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08. Dunelm Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,114 ($14.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,599 ($20.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a GBX 65 ($0.85) dividend. This is a boost from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $23.00. This represents a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Dunelm Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.19%.

In other news, insider Laura Carr sold 9,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,422 ($18.58), for a total value of £134,393.22 ($175,585.60). Also, insider Nick Wilkinson sold 93,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,272 ($16.62), for a total transaction of £1,185,453.12 ($1,548,802.09).

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

